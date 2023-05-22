Netflix's New Update Makes It Easier to Find Stuff to Stream Fast

The Netflix app is getting a slew of fresh updates for its My List feature on iOS and Android, the streaming service announced on Monday. If you love to stream on your mobile device, you'll be able to organize your watch list by using a new set of filters and sorting functions. The updates will start rolling out for Android beginning today, with iOS devices following in the coming weeks.

A glimpse of how you can sort Netflix's My List on Android phones. Netflix

What's new? Netflix viewers can choose from four filters to make it easier to sift through My List: Movies, TV Shows, Haven't Started and Started. You'll also be able to sort alphabetically, according to the date added to your watch list or a release date. And if you want to delete something from your list, all you have to do is swipe the title.

The TV app is also receiving a new feature to help you keep up with the latest releases. Netflix is adding a Coming Soon row to the home screen to let viewers know when TV series and movies are arriving and the option to set reminders.

Currently, subscribers can navigate to the New & Popular menu to scroll through rows for Coming Next Week, Coming This Week or Worth the Wait. While those carousels will still be available, the prominent placement of Coming Soon can help eliminate the need to click anywhere else in the app to find release date information. The new feature will roll out globally during the next few weeks.

Coming soon to Netflix: a Coming Soon row. Netflix

Netflix also made some recent upgrades to its suite of accessibility features, including enhancements to audio description and ways to modify subtitle settings on TVs. To learn more about Netflix's features, check out our cheat sheet of tips and this guide to secret codes.