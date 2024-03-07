Netflix to Stream Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Live Boxing Match

Netflix is stepping into the ring with its first live boxing event streaming this summer, the company announced on Thursday. YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul will face off against professional heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in a first-of-its kind match on the platform. Viewers can watch the bout in person or on their TV screens when it airs live on July 20 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Rumors swirled last fall that Netflix was considering streaming a boxing contest featuring Jake Paul, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The media giant partnered with Paul's sports company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), to make this fight with Tyson happen. Fans who want to attend at the stadium can register for pre-sale tickets via MVP's website, but it's unclear how much tickets will cost.

In a statement, Paul expressed his eagerness to get in the ring with the champion. "I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons," he said.

Tyson also shared his anticipation, and called the event a full-circle moment with Paul. "He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT," said Tyson. "It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

Netflix has been expanding its live event offerings which includes comedy, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and sports such as the recent tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.