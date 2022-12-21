Netflix to Offer Nike Training Club Workouts in December

Netflix subscribers will be able to stream Nike Training Club workout routines, the athletic company announced on Wednesday. Beginning Dec. 30, five programs will be released on the platform with additional content dropping throughout 2023. More than 30 hours' worth of exercise programming will be available in total.

According to Nike, Netflix customers can access the workouts on any plan and they will be offered in 10 different languages. The streamer will release NTC videos in two parts as part of a custom Nike collection. The sports brand says the programs will "cater to all fitness levels, require minimal-to-no equipment, and span yoga, strength and high-intensity workouts."

To kick things off, Netflix viewers will be able to stream 14 episodes of HIT & Strength with Tara, 13 episodes of Kickstart Fitness with the Basics, seven episodes of Two Weeks to a Stronger Core, six episodes of Feel-Good Fitness and six episodes of Fall in Love with Vinyasa. Subscribers can search using the term "Nike" and pull up fitness routines from trainers like Joe Holder and Kirsty Godso. Additionally, you will be able to choose from 90 workouts according to length or type.

Nike Training Club is a free app that currently features more than 185 exercise routines, and ranks as the top fitness app on CNET's best list.