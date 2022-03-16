Netflix Testing New Feature to Combat Password Sharing

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you've been sharing your Netflixpassword with all your friends and family, your days may be numbered. On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced a new program to crack down on people who don't live together using the same account.

The ease of logging into Netflix has "created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared," Chengyi Long, Netflix director of product innovation, said in a blog post. "As a result, accounts are being shared between households -- impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."

Long said the company has been working on a program that would enable members to share their accounts outside their household "easily and securely, while also paying a bit more."

Over the next few weeks, the feature will be piloted in Costa Rica, Chile and Peru.

Netflix

Subscribers on Netflix's standard and premium plans will be able to add "Extra Member" sub-accounts for up to two additional people they don't live with, for the equivalent of $2.99 in Costa Rica and Chile and about $2.11 in Peru.



Each sub-account will have its own profile and password.



To facilitate the change, subscribers at all levels can enable people who now share their account to transfer their profiles, either to a new account or a sub-account.

"We'll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world."

A Netflix spokesperson told CNET the program was devised to address "persistent account sharing between households."

An individual looking to use their own account away from home can still do so, they added, but they may be asked to confirm their identity with a verification code.

In 2021, Netflix grew to 221.8 million subscribers, up almost 10% from the year prior. It added 8.3 million subscribers in Q4 alone, just shy of its goal of 8.5 million.

In January, the company announced a price increase, boosting a basic monthly subscription from $9 to $10, the standard plan from $13.99 to $15.49 and its premium plan from $18 to $20.