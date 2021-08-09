Netflix puts out its largest reality show casting call to date

Netflix

Hours of pandemic-induced reality TV show binging have prepared me for this moment, and it's finally here.

Netflix announced its largest reality show casting call to date on Monday, letting those 18 and older from the US, Canada, UK or Ireland take their shot at reality fame by submitting a short video for the shows Nailed It, Love Is Blind, The Circle, Floor is Lava, Too Hot to Handle, Queer Eye, Dream Home Makeover and more.

As someone who's seen every episode of several of these titles, I feel pretty tempted to apply. And Netflix has made it remarkably easy. After clicking a "submit your video" icon in the top right corner, you're taken to a screen where you can choose which Netflix series or show genre you want to submit it for. Then Netflix asks for some personal information and your social media handles (it's optional to add them).

According to Netflix's site, the video should be in portrait mode, 60 seconds or shorter, and include your name, age and where you're from. Then you're pretty much good to send that puppy off to the baking, dating or home renovation-related Netflix title of your choosing.

The lineup of shows casting also includes The American Barbecue Showdown, Get Organized with the Home Edit, Indian Matchmaking, and Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo. There's also Roaring Twenties, a new show that will focus on eight twenty-somethings in Austin, Texas, who look for "success in life and love" while navigating "the 'new normal' of 2020's America," per Netflix.

As tempted as I am after many hours of streaming to send in a casting video myself, the leap from seeing people cling to objects while avoiding imaginary lava to actually doing the clinging seems tough. But someone has to be the star of these shows, and if that someone is you, you can now make the case to Netflix.