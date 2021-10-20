Netflix: 'Mind-boggling' 142 million accounts have tuned in to Squid Game

Angela Lang/CNET

Netflix has been saying for weeks that Squid Game would be its biggest original yet. On Tuesday, it released an internal tally: A "mind-boggling" 142 million accounts* have already checked out the dark survival-competition series out of South Korea, Netflix said.

For context, that means two out of every three Netflix subscribers globally have "sampled" the show, meaning they've watched Squid Game for at least two minutes during its first month. Squid Game is Netflix's most popular original ever, by a long shot: No other series or movie has crossed the 100 million account mark within the first four weeks of release. And even though Netflix rattled off a handful of other viewership stats for releases over the past three months, even the most popular of them had half the audience of Squid Game.

In a new batch of viewership figures released Tuesday as part of its latest earnings report, Netflix also said the first half of Money Heist's final season and the third season of Sex Education were two of the service's biggest returning shows lately, and recent movies Sweet Girl, Kissing Booth 3, Vivo and German-language Blood Red Sky were big too. (Complete viewership figures are in the rankings below.)

For years, Netflix was notoriously tight-lipped about its viewership. Beau Willimon -- creator of House of Cards, which put Netflix's original programming on the map -- once said the company wouldn't even share viewership metrics with him.

But within the last two years, Netflix has grown much chattier about the popularity of its shows and movies to help it recruit talent and stoke buzz.

Netflix added a top-trending ranking to its service, so people can see the most popular titles streaming on Netflix in their country on any given day. And it started releasing global viewership stats for specific titles regularly. These trickled-out disclosures have resulted in a growing list of its most "popular" shows and movies.

*There's a catch (actually, lots of them)

Netflix's popularity figures always need disclaimers. Its audience stats have long exasperated parts of the TV industry for being unverified, unsupported and disclosed without much accountability.

The most frequent yardstick Netflix uses to measure audience is a total number of accounts that watched a show or movie for at least two minutes during the first 28 days of release. The two-minute threshold means some titles are counted as being "watched" before the viewer even arrives at the main title sequence. Some people in the industry refer to this metric as a tally of how many accounts have sampled a Netflix title, rather than watched it. (Only once, Netflix released a ranking of the shows and movies that have accumulated the most total viewing hours in their first 28 days of release -- essentially, what are really the most "watched." More on that below.)

But Netflix's stats also aren't independently verified, nor are they backed up by detailed data from the company, putting Netflix in the position to cherry-pick highlights without much transparency. Traditional media companies, by contrast, report box office performance that's independently monitored, and they're at the mercy of third parties like Nielsen as the barometer for TV shows.

Beyond that, Netflix's two-minute standard for tallying viewership is much more generous than how Nielsen gauges the audience of shows on legacy TV. Nielsen uses a complicated metric known as average minute audience -- suffice to say, it's a lot easier for a show to hit 1 million accounts by Netflix's standard than it is for a show's audience to hit 1 million as measured by Nielsen. Netflix has argued that it needn't conform to methods like Nielsen's, which were developed to measure the reach of advertising. Netflix, after all, has no ads. Still, Nielsen viewership numbers are what many TV watchers are most familiar with.

And sometimes, when Netflix projects viewership early, it gets it wrong. The company initially underestimated how many accounts would watch Bridgerton. Roughly two weeks after the show premiered, Netflix predicted 63 million accounts would watch it in its first four weeks of release. But when the time actually elapsed, 82 million had. Netflix doesn't always update its projected audience stats with final numbers, and it has never provided an update when the final number is lower than the initial projection.

Finally, Netflix is the biggest subscription streaming service of its kind in the world, with 209 million global members as of the end of June. As it grows bigger, so do its shows and movies. That means recent programming has an advantage, since it reaches more viewers than older titles did.

And soon, all these caveats will change. Netflix plans to toss out its controversial two-minute metric later this year in favor of sharing how many total hours a show or movie was watched during its first 28 days of release. Netflix said Tuesday that the hour-watched yardstick is a "slightly better indicator of the overall success" of its titles and of member satisfaction, plus it "gives proper credit to rewatching."

Netflix's most popular shows

The following are Netflix's most sampled TV series by number of accounts that have watched at least two minutes in the first 28 days of release. The most recent additions are in bold text. Any figures that were projections when Netflix announced them are noted, and this ranking includes only the shows that Netflix has chosen to disclose. Other Netflix titles certainly have accrued enough sampling in the first month of release to make it on this list, but Netflix can cherry-pick which titles get viewership disclosures.

In September, Netflix gave a snapshot of its Top 10 series by total viewing hours in the first 28 days: essentially, its most watched shows yet. So far it hasn't released any further hours-watched figures even as new shows have been released. For context, those most watched shows as of late September were:

Netflix's most popular movies

The following are Netflix's most sampled films by the number of accounts that have watched at least two minutes in the first 28 days of release. The most recent additions are in bold text. Any figures that were projections when Netflix announced them are noted, and this ranking includes only the films that Netflix has chosen to disclose. Other Netflix titles certainly have accrued enough sampling in the first month of release to make it on this list, but Netflix can cherry-pick which titles get viewership disclosures.

In September, Netflix gave a snapshot of its Top 10 movies by total viewing hours in their first 28 days: essentially, its most watched movies yet. So far it hasn't released any further hours-watched figures even as new movie titles have been released. For context, those most watched movies as of late September were:

What's the difference between something that was most sampled and something that was most watched?

Titles that are the most sampled, as mentioned before, are ranked by how many accounts watched at least two minutes of them in the first 28 days of release. Titles that are the most watched, which Netflix has disclosed only once, are shows and movies with the greatest total accumulated viewing hours in their first 28 days of release.

The introduction of the hour-watched data in September provided new context around Netflix's earlier popularity figures, allowing comparisons between programming that racked up a lot of watch-time versus programming that was widely sampled (or, in some cases, both.)

Hours-watched can reveal programming that inspires the most loyalty. Three programs show up in the hours-watched Top 10 list twice, even though none make repeat appearances in the Top 10 most sampled: retro sci-fi series Stranger Things; Money Heist, a Spanish-language series also known as La Casa de Papel; and 13 Reasons Why, a teen series that's been criticized for its depiction of suicide. Each have two seasons that made it onto the Top 10 most watched list. Their repeat appearances in the rankings reflect how hours-watched can be a better gauge of the enduring appeal of particular titles.

Hours-watched also can reveal the strength of some shows that were either released before Netflix began sharing viewership stats, or were released so long ago that Netflix simply had millions fewer accounts that could sample them. As of September, the third season of Stranger Things, for example, was Netflix's fifth most popular show by number of accounts sampling it. But by hours watched, the same season moves up to No. 3 -- and its second season, which came out when Netflix had 100 million fewer subscribers, is its No. 8 top show by hours watched.

The hours-watched metric also comes with a caveat to keep it mind: It favors movies and TV seasons that have longer runtimes, so long as people stick with them. At three-and-a-half-hours long, The Irishman suddenly appears up high in Netflix's film Top 10 list of movies by hours watched, even though it falls far short of a Top 10 ranking if you count how many accounts sampled it.

What other viewership stats has Netflix released?

Prior to 2020, Netflix counted views differently. Netflix would count something as "watched" when you got through 70% of it, either of the first episode for a series or of a film's total runtime, within the first 28 days of release. Netflix says the new two-minute threshold is more fair to all titles, regardless of their length. But it also means the newer stats inflated viewership numbers by about one-third compared with the old ones.

These are previous viewership stats under the 70% rule, for reference.