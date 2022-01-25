Neil Young wants Spotify to pull his music over Joe Rogan COVID misinformation

Getty Images

Musician Neil Young delivered an ultimatum to music streaming platform Spotify: It can host his music or comedian Joe Rogan's podcast, but it can't have both. In a letter posted his website, the singer and songwriter took issue with Rogan's podcast for spreading COVID misinformation. The letter, however, is no longer available on Young's website.

"I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform," Young wrote in the letter, which was reported by Rolling Stone on Monday. "I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them."

Neither Young's management nor Spotify immediately responded to requests for comment. As of Tuesday, Young's music is still available on the music streaming platform.

Spotify is the exclusive platform for Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, in a deal worth $100 million. In the past year, Rogan has had multiple people against vaccines and conspiracy theorists on his podcast. These guests pushed unproven treatments such as ivermectin, while also spreading false info about the COVID-19 vaccines.

On Dec. 31, Dr. Robert Malone, a vocal opponent of the COVID-19 vaccines, appeared on Rogan's podcast. He compared the current state of the pandemic to Nazi Germany and suggested that people taking precautions against COVID-19 were suffering from so-called "mass formation psychosis," a medical-sounding phrase that has been discredited by medical experts.

COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and effective.

On Jan. 12, a letter from more than 250 medical professionals, professors and researchers called for Spotify to stop the spread of COVID misinformation on its platform and pointed to the Joe Rogan Experience episode. Since then, more than a thousand other professionals have signed the letter.