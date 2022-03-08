Need to Cancel Disney Plus? Here's How to Do It

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you want to cancel your Disney Plus subscription -- maybe you've binge-watched all your favorite TV shows and movies, and can't find anything else to watch -- it won't be as easy as you think. The steps you'll have to take to end your subscription comes down to how you signed up.

For most, they'll need to sign in to their Disney Plus account in a web browser to manage and cancel their subscription, but things do get tricky if you signed up using the phone app.

When you cancel your subscription, you'll still be able to watch Disney Plus movies and shows until the end of the billing cycle. Here's what you need to do.

Cancel your subscription in a browser

1. Open www.disneyplus.com in a browser on your laptop or phone.

2. Log in with your username and password.

3. Select your profile icon.

4. Tap Account.

5. Select your subscription. It will say something like Disney Plus (monthly).

6. Click Cancel Subscription.

7. Select your reason for canceling. For example, too expensive or watched everything you wanted to.

8. Confirm you want to cancel by selecting Continue to Cancel.

Cancel Disney Plus in your iPhone settings

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap your name at the top.

3. Select Subscriptions.

4. Tap Disney Plus.

5. Select Cancel Subscription.

Cancel Disney Plus in the Google Play Store on your Android phone

1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android.

2. Tap your profile picture.

3. Select Payments and Subscriptions.

4. Tap Subscriptions.

5. Select Disney Plus.

6. Tap Cancel subscription and follow the on-screen instructions.

Don't worry, if you change your mind, you can always sign up again (and possibly get the bundle deal with Hulu and ESPN Plus).

Want to know more about Disney Plus? Here's everything you need to know about the streaming service.