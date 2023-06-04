Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
NBA Finals: How to Watch, Stream Nuggets vs. Heat Game 2 on ABC From Anywhere

The Denver Nuggets look to open up a 2-0 lead on the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

kevin-lynch-profile-image
kevin-lynch-profile-image
Kevin Lynch
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
See full bio
eli-2019-4x3
eli-2019-4x3
Eli Blumenthal
Eli Blumenthal is a senior editor at CNET with a particular focus on covering the latest in the ever-changing worlds of telecom, streaming and sports. He previously worked as a technology reporter at USA Today.
Expertise 5G, mobile networks, wireless carriers, phones, tablets, streaming devices, streaming platforms, mobile and console gaming,
See full bio
Kevin Lynch
Eli Blumenthal
7 min read
See at ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN
Best VPN for streaming
See at ExpressVPN
See at Sling TV
Sling TV Orange: $40
Includes ESPN3
See at Sling TV
See at Hulu
Hulu Plus Live TV: $70
Carries ABC
See at Hulu
See at YouTube
YouTube TV: $73
Carries ABC
See at YouTube
See at Fubo
Fubo: $75
Carries ABC
See at Fubo
See at DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream: $80
Carries ABC
See at DirecTV Stream
See at ESPN
espn-plus-logo-2022-276
ESPN Plus
Watch the NBA Finals in the US from $10 per month
See at ESPN
See at Now
Now
Watch the NBA Finals in the UK from £12
See at Now
See at Sportsnet Now
Sportsnet Now
Watch (most of) the NBA Finals in Canada for CA$15
See at Sportsnet Now
See at TSN
TSN Plus
Watch NBA for CA$20 a month
See at TSN
See at Kayo Sports
Kayo Sports
Watch the NBA Finals 2023 for AU$25 a month
See at Kayo Sports

After a thorough win in Game 1, Sunday night brings Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. While the final score in Thursday's series opener was 103-94 in favor of the Nuggets, the game wasn't really that close, as the Heat never got closer than nine points down in the fourth quarter. 

Denver and all-star Nikola Jokić (who had a triple-double in the opener) will look to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series when they host Miami on Sunday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ABC

Whether you live in the US or are looking to follow the basketball action from around the world, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to watch the 2023 NBA Finals live, no matter where you are.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic

Jamal Murray, left, and Nikola Jokić look to lead their Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship. 

 Adam Pantozzi/NBAE/Getty Images

Nuggets vs. Heat Game 2: When and where?

With the Nuggets having home-court advantage, the first two games of the series will take place at Ball Arena in Denver. Tip-off for Game 2 is set for 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT in the US -- that's 1 a.m. BST in the UK, and at 10 a.m. AEST in Australia on Monday, June 5.

What is the schedule for the rest of the NBA Finals?

The schedule for the rest of the NBA Finals is as follows. All games will air in the US on ABC.  

• Sunday, June 4: Heat at Nuggets, 8 p.m. ET (Game 2, Denver leads series 1-0)
• Wednesday, June 7: Nuggets at Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (Game 3)
• Friday, June 9: Nuggets at Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (Game 4)
• Monday, June 12: Heat at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. ET (Game 5, if necessary)
• Thursday, June 15: Nuggets at Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (Game 6, if necessary)
• Sun., June 18: Heat at Nuggets, 8 p.m. ET (Game 7, if necessary)

How to watch the NBA Finals 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the Nuggets vs. Heat Game 2 in the US

All games for this year's NBA Finals will be shown live nationally in the US on ABC and ESPN3. Most of the major streaming TV services offer ABC, but it can be a bit complicated. Game 2 of the series is also set to be livestreamed on ESPN Plus.

Sling TV Orange: $40

Includes ESPN3

Sling TV's Orange plan doesn't include ABC, but it does include ESPN3, which will also work for streaming the NBA Finals. Sling also offers a Blue plan that has ABC in select markets, but the Orange plan should do the trick and also includes the regular ESPN channel.

See at Sling TV

Hulu Plus Live TV: $70

Carries ABC

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ABC. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live.

See at Hulu

YouTube TV: $73

Carries ABC

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and offers all the main channels that broadcast NBA basketball, including ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

See at YouTube

Fubo: $75

Carries ABC

FuboTV costs $75 per month for its Pro option and includes ABC. Check out which local networks it offers here.

See at Fubo

DirecTV Stream: $80

Carries ABC

DirecTV Stream is expensive. It's the priciest of the five major live TV streaming services. Its cheapest, $65-a-month Entertainment package includes ABC as well as ESPN and TNT. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels and RSNs are available in your area. 

It is worth noting that DirecTV has an additional $15 "advanced receiver service" fee that automatically applies and is extra from the sticker price, which makes the Entertainment package $80 per month.

See at DirecTV Stream
espn-plus-logo-2022-276

ESPN Plus

Watch the NBA Finals in the US from $10 per month

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch this encounter between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Read our ESPN Plus review.

See at ESPN

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Livestream Nuggets vs. Heat Game 2 in the UK

For basketball fans in the UK, every 2023 NBA Finals game will be shown live on Sky Sports. This game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with tip-off set for 1 a.m. BST on Monday morning. Game 2, as well as a Game 5 (if necessary), will also stream for free on Sky Sports YouTube.

Now

Watch the NBA Finals in the UK from £12

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

See at Now

Livestream Nuggets vs. Heat Game 2 in Canada

Live coverage of NBA postseason games is split between TSN, Sportsnet, RDS and NBA TV in Canada. The second game of the Finals is set to be broadcast on Sportsnet, which means it can be watched via its streaming service Sportsnet Now. Existing TSN or Sportsnet cable subscribers can meanwhile watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

Sportsnet Now

Watch (most of) the NBA Finals in Canada for CA$15

Sportsnet will broadcast Games 2, 3, 5 and 7 of the NBA Finals (the latter two only if necessary). To stream without a cable provider you will need to sign up for Sportsnet Now, its streaming service, which starts at CA$15 per month for its "standard" option.

See at Sportsnet Now

TSN Plus

Watch NBA for CA$20 a month

TSN Plus had Game 1 of the NBA Finals, as well as Games 4 and 6 (the latter only if necessary). The service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.

See at TSN

Livestream Nuggets vs. Heat Game 2 in Australia

This year's NBA Finals can be watched Down Under on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports

Watch the NBA Finals 2023 for AU$25 a month

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts.

Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.

See at Kayo Sports

Quick tips for streaming the NBA Finals using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming NBA Finals games may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.