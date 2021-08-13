Music streaming service uses AI to make up music on the spot

AiMi

Streaming service AiMi wants to take on Spotify and Apple Music with an entirely AI-generated music subscription for ten dollars a month.

The new AiMi Plus service will combine artist-submitted samples with AI music for extended, seamless mixes based on a series of moods.

Aimi CEO Edward Balassanian told CNET that the AI listens to examples of similar music and each app preset "shapes the space that the AI will take the user through".

Balassanian said that the mixes are completely new each time and will feature samples submitted by over 100 artists and DJs. The artist is then paid each time a sample features in a stream.

The service is "artist invite only" at the moment but the company plans to make the service available to the public at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the $10 monthly music subscription landscape is exceptionally crowded with Spotify currently the pack leading at 158 million paid users while Apple Music , which doesn't disclose its numbers, had 60 million subscribers in 2019.