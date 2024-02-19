MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: How to Watch and Stream Major League Soccer in 2024

The start of the 2024 MLS season is almost upon us, and Apple TV's soccer service MLS Season Pass is once again the only way to catch all the soccer action live.

Free-scoring Columbus Crew enter the new campaign as the defending MLS Cup Final champions, but all eyes will inevitably be on the challenge put up by a full season of a Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami.

While the offseason hasn't seen as seismic a signing as the one that saw the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner join the club last year, Miami have nevertheless made a significant new recruit for 2024 with the addition of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez. The move reunites Suárez with Inter's trio of fellow golden-era Barcelona veterans Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Messi.

Other big-name new players to the MLS for the new campaign include experienced French international goalkeeper Hugo Loris who joins from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur while the New York Red Bulls have been boosted by the addition of Swedish attacking midfielder Emil Forsberg from sister club RB Leipzig.

Apple TV Plus will once again be the exclusive provider of every Major League Soccer match, with the company's MLS Season Pass giving viewers access to watch games on TVs, phones and other devices, for $15 a month or $99 for the season.

If you're already a subscriber to the Apple TV Plus streaming service, that fee is reduced to $13 a month or $79 for the season.

While a handful of select matches will also air on Fox and FS1, MLS Season Pass remains the only way to watch every Major League Soccer game this season. There are no blackouts for local games and no need to switch between different apps or channels to find different matches, while the service will also be carrying Leagues Cup matches, plus games from MLS Next.

And it's not only available in the US: Soccer fans in over 100 countries can subscribe, including Canada, Mexico, the UK and Australia.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Major League Soccer on Apple TV this year.

MLS on Apple FAQs

How much does MLS Season Pass cost? Apple will charge $13 a month for an MLS Season Pass to those who already pay for Apple TV Plus. Since an Apple TV Plus subscription costs $7 a month, the total monthly fee for subscribers is $20 per month. If you aren't an Apple TV Plus subscriber, the monthly rate will be $15 a month. Soccer fans looking to save can get a full season for a one-time charge. It'll cost $79 for Apple TV Plus members or $99 for those who don't subscribe to the service.

Can I watch every Lionel Messi game live on Season Pass? Yes. Season Pass will be broadcasting every Inter Miami match live this season as well as every Leagues Cup fixture for Messi's side. The service also boasts exclusive on demand documentary content focusing on the Argentine soccer legend. Six-part series 'Messi Meets America' gives a behind-the-scenes look at the former Barcelona and PSG star's move to Major League Soccer in 2023, while 'Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend' details the player's incredible career with the Argentina national team and his five FIFA World Cup appearances.

Will there be free MLS games available? Yes. Every week Apple will make select matches available for free without the need to sign up for an MLS Season Pass or for Apple TV Plus, though you will need to log in with an Apple ID, which you can set up for free. For Matchday 1 this will include: Saturday, Feb. 24

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

4:30 p.m. ET D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. ET Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal

7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 25

FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC

2:30 p.m. ET A full schedule for MLS games can be found on the MLS website.

Do I need Apple TV Plus to get an MLS Season Pass? No, you don't need to subscribe to the Apple TV Plus streaming service to get an MLS Season Pass. The two services are separate, but Apple TV Plus members do get a discount.

Do I need an iPhone, Mac or Apple TV box to watch Apple's MLS games? No, you don't. Apple will offer its MLS Season Pass on numerous devices and platforms. That includes not only the company's own gadgets and services but also TVs, phones, tablets and computers made by other manufacturers.

What devices do I need to watch Apple's soccer games? You can watch the games on any device that has the Apple TV app, including TVs, phones, tablets and computers. This includes iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and Macs as well as smart TVs and streaming devices that run the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Google TV platforms. Windows PCs and tablets can now watch with the new Apple TV app. The new season also brings an additional Apple device to view matches on, with early adopters of the new Apple Vision Pro headset now able to watch games immersively. If you have a game console, there's an Apple TV app for Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PS5. Recent TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio also have Apple TV apps. More details on supported devices can be found on Apple's site.

Can I watch MLS games on Android or Chrome devices? Yes. Although Apple does not have Apple TV apps for Android phones and tablets, it does let you stream its shows, and MLS games, using a web browser by going to tv.apple.com. You will need to sign in to or create an Apple account to watch the games.

Are MLS games available on regular TV channels? No. With the exception of a handful of games that will also air on Fox or FS1, these broadcasts are all exclusive to Apple, so you will not be able to watch them on your local regional sports network, your cable or satellite package or on a live TV streaming service.