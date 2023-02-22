Microsoft Previews New Bing and Edge Mobile Apps, Bing for Skype

Microsoft announced Wednesday that select Android and iOS users can now try out its new Bing and Edge mobile apps. Users can preview voice search along with a fresh interface and multiple display options. Additionally, its artificial intelligence-powered Bing chat feature is available to try out on Skype. This follows Microsoft's announcement in early February that its newest version of Bing includes OpenAI integration.

The preview version is open to global users, and those with access can add Bing to group chats on Skype and ping the chatbot to answer questions within the conversation. According to Microsoft, more than 100 languages are available in the chat tool, and Bing can provide responses as text, bulleted lists or as a simple reply.

While the first rollout of the enhanced Bing and Edge apps arrived on desktops, the mobile versions will "serve as your copilot for the web even when you are away from your desktop," Microsoft said. Previewers using the Bing app on Android or iOS can tap the icon to initiate a chat or perform tasks like writing emails or lists. Voice search is also available on the Bing app and the Edge app's homepage.

Microsoft said that previewers may experience connectivity issues with low bandwidth and that it's working on a fix. The company will continue to make refinements to its Bing AI tech during the testing phase. Early reports from testers about odd responses from the chatbot prompted critics to express concerns about AI errors and erroneous replies. Microsoft said that it is receiving feedback and will implement improvements along the way.

If you're interested, Microsoft invites you to sign up for the waitlist to preview the new version of Bing.

