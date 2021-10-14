Microsoft is shutting down LinkedIn in China

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down the localized version of LinkedIn in China amid a "significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements."

The company said its new strategy in China will focus on matching professionals with jobs. LinkedIn plans to launch a new standalone jobs app, called InJobs, later this year in China. The app won't included social feeds or the ability to share posts or articles, according to LinkedIn.

LinkedIn, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2016, launched a localized version of the professional social network in China back in 2014. It was the last major US-based social media site operating openly in China. Other social media sites like Facebook and Twitter have long been blocked in China, and Google withdrew from the country in 2010.