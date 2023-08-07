Microsoft Brings Bing AI to More Browsers

Microsoft launched it's artificial intelligence-powered search on Bing six months ago. In that time, there have been more than 1 billion chats and 750 million AI-generated images produced, Microsoft said Monday.

To celebrate half a year of the AI chatbot and tools, the company is expanding the availability of AI-powered Bing from its own Edge browser to third-party browsers like Apple's Safari and Google Chrome.

"With so many new, useful features now a part of Bing, we're excited to announce you can start experiencing the new AI-powered Bing in third-party browsers on web and mobile soon," Microsoft said in a blog post. "You'll get most of the great benefits of Bing, and we'll continue to optimize along the way to meet your needs across different browsers."

Microsoft in February unveiled Bing search powered by the large language technology behind ChatGPT, calling its search engine an "AI-powered co-pilot for the web." Search results began incorporating info from OpenAI, as well as Bing adding a chat window to help you with things like making shopping lists, summarizing PDFs, generating LinkedIn posts and giving advice to your queries.

The Bing AI chatbot was opened to everyone with a Microsoft account in early May, though it was limited to the Edge browser on computers, phones and tablets and the Bing app. In mid-May, it expanded availability, meaning you were able to use Bing AI chat without a Microsoft account.

It has since added a chatbot widget for iOS and Android, brought AI-powered Bing to the Compose feature in the SwiftKey keyboard and added AI tools for shopping including auto-generated buying guides, product reviews and price matching.

