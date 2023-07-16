Mexico vs. Panama Livestream: How to Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 Final Soccer From Anywhere

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup reaches its climax in LA on Sunday with a final few would have predicted between Mexico and Panama.

Surprise package Panama are in line to clinch their first ever Gold Cup after providing a major upset by knocking out the USA via a dramatic penalty shoot-out in the semis.

El Tri have made the final in this tournament for the third successive time and 11th in total, having eased past Jamaica 3-0 in their last-four clash to set up this fixture.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is set to play his 25th game for Mexico in the Gold Cup on Saturday, breaking the appearance record in the tournament for his nation. John Todd/USSF/Getty Images

Mexico vs. Panama: When and where?



Mexico take on Panama at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, July 16. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT (12:30 a.m. BST in the UK and 9:30p.m. AEST in Australia on Monday July 17).

How to watch the Mexico vs. Panama game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Mexico vs. Panama game in the US

Sunday's game is on Fox Sports 1. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV, as well as other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch Gold Cup soccer on Fox from $40 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Mexico vs. Panama match in the UK

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kick-off set for 12:30 a.m. BST in the early hours of Monday morning.

Viaplay Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year, to watch its CONCACAF Gold Cup coverage. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the Mexico vs. Panama match in the Canada

If you want to stream this Gold Cup clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada.

Can I livestream the Mexico vs. Panama game in Australia?

There is currently no confirmed broadcaster for this Gold Cup match Down Under.

The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. Just be aware that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

