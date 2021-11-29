Meta's Giphy acquisition expected to be blocked by regulators, report says

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is expected to block Meta's $315 million acquisition of Giphy in the near future, the Financial Times reported Monday. Meta, previously known as Facebook, moved to buy the online GIF platform in May 2020.

However, the UK regulator expressed concern with the deals and provisionally ruled in the August that Meta should be forced to sell Giphy. The regulators have until Dec. 1 to make their final decision.

The CMA argues the acquisition could harm competition in the social media and digital advertising markets. If the CMA moves to reverse the Meta's Giphy deal, it would be the first time the regulators overturned an acquisition in Big Tech, according to the Financial Times.

In October, the watchdog fined Meta £50.5 million (around $69.6 million) for failing to provide full updates showing its compliance with a an order to continue to compete with the GIF company and avoid further integration while the acquisition was under investigation.

Meta didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.