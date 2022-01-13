Meta reportedly shutters video speed-dating service before it exits beta

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook parent company Meta has reportedly shut down its experimental video speed-dating service, Sparked, after less than a year of testing.

Those who used the service were informed via email that it would shut down on January 20, 2022, according to TechCrunch. The email read in part: "Like many good ideas, some take off and others, like Sparked, must come to an end."

CNET has reached out to Meta to clarify why the service was shut down.

We first learned that then-Facebook's experimental app arm, New Product Experimentation, was working on Sparked in April 2021. The original pitch: ditch DMs and swiping for a quick four-minute video chat with prospective dates, which could proceed to a longer 10-minute call if both parties gave the green light. After that, they'd be encouraged to share contact info to pursue their connection further.