Max Streaming Service Launches Top 10 Rows

Max just added a new feature that may seem familiar to a lot of streamers already: Top 10 rows.

According to Max's account on Twitter/X, people will see the rows within the app on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service starting Thursday. The rows will update daily, according to the streaming service.

Netflix, Max's closest streaming rival, already has its version of Top 10 rows. Given they're available in your country and you're using a current version of the app, lists for Top 10 shows and movies show up automatically, according to the streamer's help center.

The Max post includes a GIF showing off a row for series on the homepage. I looked at my own Max homepage and saw a row for movies too. If you're on the hunt for something to watch right now, the first five titles included in the Top 10 shows row are as follows: Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets, And Just Like That..., Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, 90 Day: The Last Resort and Telemarketers.

Not satisfied with that list? Here are movies and shows with high Metacritic scores to watch on Max right now. (Plus, The Flash is streaming as of last week). Max replaced HBO Max in May and unites the HBO Max and Discovery Plus libraries.