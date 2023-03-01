Manchester United vs. West Ham Livestream: How to Watch FA Cup Soccer From Anywhere

Having tasted glory at Wembley with their Carabao Cup win over Newcastle on Sunday, Manchester United will be hoping to move a step closer to another showpiece final as they take on West Ham in this FA Cup fifth-round match-up.

That 2-0 win over the Magpies at the weekend ended a six-year trophy drought on the red side of Manchester, and Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he won't be satisfied with that being the only silverware United claim this season. His much improved side are still in contention for another three trophies this term.

United boast arguably the most in-form striker in the Premier League in the form of Marcus Rashford, and come into this match on a 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Currently embroiled in a surprise relegation battle at the bottom of the Premier League, the Hammers appear to be hitting some form at last and will have been boosted by their crucial 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

That victory came at a cost, however, with goalkeeper Lukasz Fabiański and defender Vladimír Coufal both picking up injuries that rule them out of this cup clash at Old Trafford. Kurt Zouma is set to make a return after a thigh problem for West Ham, while Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca could start for the first time since January in place of the ineligible Danny Ings.

With Man United set to face rivals Liverpool in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday, ten Hag has a selection dilemma as to whether to rotate his in-form side for this cup game, with Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Phil Jones all unavailable through injury.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United vs. West Ham: When and where?



Man United host West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday, March 1. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. local time in the UK (2:45 p.m. ET, 11:45 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 6:45 a.m. AEDT on March 2 in Australia).

How to watch the Manchester United vs. West Ham game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Manchester United vs. West Ham game in the US

This cup match at Old Trafford is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. ET (11:45 a.m. PT) on Wednesday for viewers in the States.

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch all of this season's FA Cup fixtures, including this intriguing match-up at Old Trafford. Read our ESPN Plus review.

Livestream the Man United vs. West Ham game for free in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters BBC and ITV are sharing live broadcast duties for this season's FA Cup.

This fixture is being shown exclusively on ITV1, with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. GMT ahead of the 7:45 p.m. kickoff.

ITV With the match being broadcast on ITV1, that also means you'll also be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). The service has an updated new app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs.

Livestream Man United vs. West Ham game in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this big FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Sportsnet is available via most cable operators, but cord-cutters can subscribe to the network's standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at CA$15 per month or CA$150 per year.

Livestream Manchester United vs. West Ham game in Australia

ViacomCBS now holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can now watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for early Thursday morning: kickoff is at 6:45 a.m. AEDT.