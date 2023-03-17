Manchester United vs. Fulham Livestream: How to Watch FA Cup Soccer From Anywhere

Man United's pursuit of a second domestic trophy this season continues on Sunday as they host Fulham at Old Trafford in the only all-Premier League quarterfinal tie of this season's FA Cup.

Having won the Carabao Cup just a few days earlier, United set up this FA Cup clash by battling their way back from a goal behind to beat West Ham in the fifth round. Marco Silva's Fulham, meanwhile, defeated Leeds United 2-0 to advance to the last eight.

Sunday's match marks the first time Fulham have featured in an FA Cup quarterfinal in 13 years. The Cottagers have failed to beat United in any of the previous 15 encounters between these two sides.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United vs. Fulham: When and where?



Man United host Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 19. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. local time in the UK (12:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 3:30 a.m. AEDT on March 20 in Australia).

How to watch the Man United vs. Fulham game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Manchester United vs. Fulham game in the US

This cup match at Old Trafford is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) on Sunday for viewers in the States.

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch all of this season's FA Cup fixtures, including this intriguing match-up at Old Trafford. Read our ESPN Plus review.

Livestream the Manchester United vs. Fulham game for free in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters BBC and ITV are sharing live broadcast duties for this season's FA Cup.

This fixture is being shown exclusively on ITV1, with coverage starting at 3:45 p.m. GMT ahead of the 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

ITV With the match being broadcast on ITV1, that also means you'll also be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs.

Livestream Manchester United vs. Fulham game in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this big FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Sportsnet is available via most cable operators, but cord-cutters can subscribe to the network's standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at CA$15 per month or CA$150 per year.

Livestream Manchester United vs. Fulham game in Australia

ViacomCBS now holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can now watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for early Monday morning: kickoff is at 3:30 a.m. AEDT.

An Australian Paramount Plus subscription currently costs AU$9 a month, which gives you access to Paramount's coverage of this year's tournament, as well as Hollywood movies such as Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Picard and Tulsa King.

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN

