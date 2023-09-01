Luton vs. West Ham Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

It's a big night for English Premier League newcomers Luton, with the Hatters set to play their first home game of the season against a West Ham side looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Without a point following away defeats to Brighton and Chelsea, Luton will be hosting its first EPL clash this evening after its tiny old Kenwilworth Road stadium underwent a £10 million modernization following the club's promotion from the Championship in the summer.

This fixture provides another tough test for coach Rob Edwards, with the Hammers on a good early season run of form that has seen them claim impressive wins over those same teams, Chelsea and Brighton.

The hosts are set to be without the injured trio of Jordan Clark, Gabriel Osho and Dan Potts -- son of West Ham legend Steve. West Ham could meanwhile give debuts to new signings Mohammed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos, though Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek is set to miss out after sustaining a head injury last weekend.

After an underwhelming Premier League campaign last term, David Moyes' Hammers have made a bright start to the new season, with big wins over Brighton and Chelsea. James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Luton vs. West Ham: When and where?



Luton host West Ham at Kenilworth Road on Friday, Sept. 11. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m PT, 5 a.m. AEST).

How to watch the Luton vs. West Ham game online from anywhere using a VPN



If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Luton vs. West Ham game in the US



Friday's Luton-West Ham match is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $35 per month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $35 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Luton vs. West Ham game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). The Luton-West Ham game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the game.

Now (UK) Watch the Premier League from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Luton vs. West Ham game in Canada

If you want to stream Luton vs. West Ham live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Luton vs. West Ham game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

