London Marathon 2024: How to Watch Live From Anywhere

From record breakers to long-distance fun runners, the London Marathon returns to the streets of the UK's capital this Sunday for the 44th running of the prestigious race.

There's special focus on the women's race this year, with Tigst Assefa is widely expected to both win this year's event set and in turn set a new world record.

The men's race is meanwhile likely to be a bittersweet affair, with 2023 men's champion Kelvin Kiptum having tragically died earlier this year following a car crash in his native Kenya.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every match of the 2024 London Marathon, no matter where you are in the world.

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

London Marathon 2024: When and where?

The 2024 London Marathon takes place on Sunday, April 21. The scheduled start times are as follows:

Elite wheelchair race: 9:05 a.m. UK / 4:05 am. E.T. / 1:05 a.m. PT / 6:05 p.m. AEST

Elite women: 9:25 a.m. UK / 4:25 am. E.T. / 1:25 a.m. PT / 6:25 p.m. AEST

Elite men/mass start: 10 a.m. UK time / 5 am. E.T. / 2 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. AEST

How to watch the London Marathon 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you can't view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match; this is where a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic. It's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Watch the London Marathon 2024 for free in the UK



Long distance running fans fans in the UK can watch the 2024 London Marathon live on free-to-air channel BBC 1. This also means viewers in the UK will be able to stream the event for free on BBC iPlayer.

Coverage starts at 8.:30 a.m. UK time on Sunday morning.

BBC BBC Watch the FA Cup in the UK for free With the match being broadcast on BBC1, that also means you'll be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

Livestream the London Marathon 2024 in the US, Canada, and Australia

This year's race will be available to watch live in all three regions via FloTrack, with coverage starting at 3:30 a.m. ET and 12:30 a.m. PT in North America, and at 5:30 a.m. AEST in Australia on Sunday.

Quick tips for streaming the 2024 London Marathon using a VPN

