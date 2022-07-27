Lollapalooza 2022: How to Stream the Festival on Hulu

Lollapalooza is one of the biggest music festivals in the country, and this year it's bringing superstar headliners like Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day, J-Hope of BTS and heavy-metal legends Metallica to Chicago's historic Grant Park. More than 170 artists are set to perform on nine different stages.

Yet with this summer's high gas prices, a new COVID-19 variant and steadily increasing ticket costs for the coveted four-day pass in recent years, making it out to Chicago for the weekend might've been less doable for many this year.

Luckily, for those feeling FOMO, there's a second chance: you just have to launch your Hulu app.

This year, Hulu is the exclusive streaming partner for the iconic music festival, meaning you can watch the entire set for all four days from the comfort of your own home. What's more, this isn't just limited to Hulu's Live TV subscription plan. Every plan, including the streamer's most popular ad-supported subscription, gets the same access.

Lollapalooza can be streamed on all devices through the Hulu app and website, and will be available as a live TV channel to all subscribers, rather than an on-demand TV or movie video format. The event will be available on the service's home screen with one click. For more details on the schedule and performance times, check out Hulu's page.

Livestreaming of the festival kicks off at 3 p.m. ET Thursday, July 28, with a set by Australia-based rapper Sampa the Great, and continues with big hitters like Still Woozy, Tove Lo, Jazmine Sullivan and Lil Baby until legendary, Grammy award-winning band Metallica takes the stage at 11:15 p.m.

.@hulu is the official streaming destination of #Lolla 2022!



Beginning July 28th through July 31st, Hulu subscribers will be able to tune into the exclusive livestream at no additional cost.



Watch and see the schedule at https://t.co/fSx2Zi17T2 pic.twitter.com/Xlrj0NjgJI — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 19, 2022

From Friday through Sunday, the livestream will split into two channels to accommodate sets happening at the same time. You might have to make some tough decisions like watching headliner Wallows' full set at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday or tuning in for British punk rock band Idles' performance that begins at 9:30 p.m. But with channel surfing, at least you'll have more flexibility than those running between stages in Grant Park.

Lollapalooza won't be available to watch after the livestream event, so mark your calendar to catch your favorite artist. For those who don't already have Hulu, you can sign up for a free month-long trial for its ad-supported and ad-free plans.