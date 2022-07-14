Log4j Vulnerability Could Be Here For a Decade, Cyber Safety Review Board Says

Government agencies have spent tens of thousands of hours securing the Log4j vulnerability since its discovery in December, the Cyber Safety Review Board said in its inaugural report to the public. Log4j could be an issue for a decade or more, the board said, but it has been exploited less than expected so far.

The vulnerability was discovered in a widely used Java-logging library Apache Log4j and can be used by hackers to take over computer servers if it isn't patched.

The Cyber Safety Review Board was formed by the Biden administration in February as a coalition of experts from government and the private sector.

