Liverpool vs. Tottenham Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur in a key EPL clash at Anfield that is likely to have a bearing on both sides' outside hopes of Champions League qualification.

Liverpool look to have scraped some form together after an encouraging midweek away win over a dogged West Ham, which saw the Reds come back from a goal down.

Spurs will meanwhile draw encouragement after fighting back on Thursday from a two-goal deficit to claim a battling draw at home to Manchester United, in Ryan Mason's first game in charge as caretaker boss.

With Newcastle seemingly now out of sight in third place following recent wins, both these sides need a statement win to keep the pressure on Man United for that coveted fourth place spot in the English Premier League.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will be hoping his side can build upon their hard-fought win away against West Ham in midweek. Tim Goode/PA Images/Getty Images

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur: When and where?



Liverpool host Spurs at Anfield on Sunday, April 30. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. BST local time in the UK (11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT in the US and 1:30 a.m. AEST in Australia on Monday, May 1).

How to watch the Liverpool vs. Tottenham game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur game in the US

This game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $40 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a useful option for those wanting to watch some EPL action. It's $40 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Spurs game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is exclusive to Sky Sports, showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Now Watch the Premier League in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

