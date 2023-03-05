Liverpool vs. Man United Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

The two most successful clubs in English football history renew their rivalry at Anfield on Sunday, for the 180th league meeting between the two giants.

It's been a season to forget so far for the hosts, but Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool side nevertheless come into this clash unbeaten in their last six league games against United, and will be desperate to extend that record as they look to continue their push for Champions League qualification.

There's an added incentive for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah to get on the score sheet on Sunday, with the Egyptian star needing just one more goal to equal Robbie Fowler's club record tally of 128 goals for the Reds.

Now 11 matches without defeat, following an FA Cup win over West Ham in midweek, United boss Erik ten Hag will be looking for his side to complete a home-and-away league double over Liverpool, following his side's 2-1 win in the reverse fixture back in August.

No side has accumulated more points in the EPL than United since the return to action after the World Cup break, and a win here against their greatest adversaries would further strengthen their claims to be considered as an outside bet for the title.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United: When and where?



Liverpool host Man United at Anfield on Sunday, March 5. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. local time in the UK (9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT in the US).

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Man United game in the US

Sunday's game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.



Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch EPL action. It's $35 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Man United game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Liverpool vs. Man United game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Man United game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Man United game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

