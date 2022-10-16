Liverpool vs. Man City Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Defending Premier League champions Man City travel to nearby rivals Liverpool this weekend in one of the season's blockbuster fixtures.

Manchester City will be hoping to make it four back-to-back wins as they continue to hunt down Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. Meanwhile, hosts Liverpool head into today's clash on the back of their worst-ever start to a season under coach Jürgen Klopp.

Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola's City side maintains the only unbeaten record in this Premier League campaign, having won seven and drawn two of their opening nine games. Summer signing Erling Haaland has made a record-breaking start to his first Premier League season, bagging an astonishing 15 league goals in those nine games, with other stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden also in fine form.

Though the two sides facing off today have battled it out at the top of the Premier League table in recent years, Liverpool are way off the pace so far this season and languish in midtable coming into today's game. Klopp has already ruled his team out of the title race for this year, though three points today would help the Reds climb back within touching distance of the lucrative European places. A win over their long-time nemeses would also be a real statement of intent in their bid to get their season back on track, with the added benefit of helping to dent City's title chances.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs. Man City: When and where?



Liverpool host Man City at Anfield on Sunday, Oct. 16. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. BST (11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m PT).

How to watch the Liverpool vs. Man City game online from anywhere using a VPN



If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Man City game in the US



This week's Liverpool-Man City match is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $35 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1.

FuboTV is one of the best sports streaming services for soccer fans and, importantly for cord-cutters wanting to watch the Premier League, carries USA Network which airs several games that are not shown on Peacock. It's pricey, though, with prices from $70 per month, so if you don't plan on using FuboTV for its other soccer access -- including FIFA World Cup, Serie A, Ligue 1, Liga MX and others -- then you may be better served by Sling Blue, which also carries USA Network from $35 per month.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Man City game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Liverpool-Man City game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Man City game in Canada

If you want to stream Liverpool vs. Man City live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.