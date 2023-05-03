Watch Premier League Soccer: Livestream Liverpool vs. Fulham From Anywhere

Liverpool will look to keep alive their outside hopes of Champions League qualification today as they take on Fulham at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are a seemingly insurmountable seven points behind fourth placed Man United with five games left to play, but come into this match in a rich vein of form having won their last four games.

They come up against a Fulham side which has tailed off badly, having looked in good shape for European qualification just a few weeks ago before a collapse in results, with little now to play for.

Liverpool are set to be without Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita, while the visitors will be missing Andreas Pereira and Tim Ream, who are both out for the rest of the season because of an ankle injury and broken arm respectively.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs. Fulham: When and where?



Liverpool host Fulham at the Anfield on Wednesday, April 3. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT in the US, and at 5 a.m. AEST on Thursday morning in Australia).

Trent Alexander-Arnold has flourished since being played in a more central role for Liverpool. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

How to watch the Liverpool vs. Fulham game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Liverpool vs. Fulham game in the US

This big EPL fixture is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the Premier League in the US from $2 a month NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account). See at Peacock

Can I livestream the Liverpool vs. Fulham game in the UK?

This match can't unfortunately be selected for live coverage by any of the Premier League broadcast rights holders in the UK. This is because it was originally scheduled for Saturday and thus was not in the packages of games the broadcasters pay so handsomely for.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Fulham game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Fulham game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

