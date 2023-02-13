Liverpool vs. Everton Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

With Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool continuing to struggle for form, and Everton having received an immediate new-boss bounce following the appointment of Sean Dyche, Monday's Merseyside derby at Anfield has the makings of a high-intensity nail-biter.

Liverpool's disappointing season reached a new low last Saturday after they slumped to a 3-0 away defeat to relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers. Now floundering in a lowly 10th in the English Premier League, with just one win from their past seven matches, the pressure is mounting on Klopp. A defeat to the Reds' neighbors would be almost unthinkable.

Despite growing protests by disgruntled Everton fans at the board's handling of the club, there's a glint of optimism emerging on the blue half of Merseyside. Dyche made an instant impact in the Toffees' now desperate fight to beat the drop, leading his new charges to a shock win last weekend over league leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park, which could prove vital at the end of the season. The former Burnley boss will likely relish the challenge of pulling off another underdog victory as he looks to further endear himself to the Everton faithful.

Liverpool vs. Everton: When and where?



Liverpool host Everton at Anfield on Monday, Feb. 13. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US, and at 7 a.m. AEST on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Australia).

How to watch the Liverpool vs. Everton game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Everton game in the US

Monday's big EPL match is streaming on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network, making it a great option for watching EPL action. It's $40 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels such as ESPN and FS1.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Everton game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £26 per month right now.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Everton game in Canada

If you want to stream the Merseyside derby live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.



FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Everton game in Australia



Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for less, with discounts bringing the price down as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

