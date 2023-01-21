Liverpool vs. Chelsea Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

The weekend's English Premier League action gets underway with this crucial clash on Saturday at Anfield between Liverpool and Chelsea, in a match that brings together this season's two biggest underperformers.

Accustomed to contending for the EPL title, both sides find themselves marooned in the unfamiliar territory of midtable, with a defeat for either team likely to deal a knockout blow to their evaporating hopes of an all-important top four finish and qualification for the lucrative and prestigious UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp saw his side beat Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek, offering some solace from last weekend's abject 3-0 defeat away to Brighton. Key stars Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz and Roberto Firmino all remain sidelined for the Reds, but the return from injury of powerful striker Darwin Núñez will be a welcome attacking boost for the hosts.

Chelsea's injury problems are even more acute, with no less than nine regular starters unavailable, including N'Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling. The Blues' big new loan signing João Félix is suspended after being sent off on his debut in last week's damaging West London derby defeat to Fulham.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea: When and where?



Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday, Jan. 21. Kickoff is set for 12.30 p.m. local time in the UK (7:30 a.m. ET, 4.30 a.m. PT in the US).

How to watch the Liverpool vs. Chelsea game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Chelsea game in the US



This high-profile EPL clash is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account).

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Chelsea game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Liverpool vs. Chelsea game is exclusive to BT Sports -- showing on its BT Sports 1, BT Sports 1 HD, and BT Sports Ultra channels. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any long-lasting commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £25 with no contract (the price goes up to £30 on Feb 17). The pass lets you watch BT's coverage of the English Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Chelsea game in Canada





If you want to stream this clash at Anfield live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

