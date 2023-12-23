Liverpool vs. Arsenal Livestream: How to Watch English Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

With just one point separating these two title-chasing rivals, Saturday's clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield is set to be a key encounter in the race for the English Premier League crown.

Last weekend, the hosts were left frustrated by struggling Man United as the two sides played out a hard-fought stalemate -- a result that saw Liverpool drop points at home for the first time this season. Jurgen Klopp, nevertheless, will have been lifted by an impressive 5-1 trouncing of West Ham by a heavily rotated starting lineup in Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarterfinal.

Arsenal hold a one-point advantage over Liverpool and come into this big game off the back of a confidence-boosting 2-0 win last weekend over Brighton at the Emirates, in a match that saw Kai Havertz once again on target.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services for watching all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Gabriel Jesus has nine goal involvements against Liverpool across all competitions. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Liverpool vs. Arsenal: When and where?



Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday, Dec 23. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. GMT (12:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 4:30 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, Dec. 24, in Australia).

How to watch the Liverpool vs. Arsenal game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- and that's where a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins while you're traveling and connecting to Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier sticks you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks. Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it thinks is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream Liverpool vs. Arsenal in the US

Sunday's Liverpool-Arsenal match is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Arsenal game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split among Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). Liverpool vs. Arsenal is exclusive to Sky Sports, showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the game.

Now Watch the Premier League in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Arsenal game in Canada

If you want to stream Liverpool vs. Arsenal live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Arsenal game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer, you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

