Lionel Messi: How to Watch, Stream Inter Miami vs. Charlotte on MLS Season Pass Today

Lionel Messi is back in action on Friday evening as Inter Miami host Charlotte in a tricky Leagues Cup quarterfinal clash at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Leagues Cup is a 47-team knockout tournament that includes every club from both the MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.

Having edged past Mexican side Cruz Azul 2-1, thanks to a stunning stoppage-time free-kick from Messi on his Miami debut last month, Inter have since gone on to see off Orlando City and beat FC Dallas via a thrilling penalty shootout to reach this stage of the tournament.

They now come up against a battling Charlotte side, which beat Houston Dynamo with a 2-1 comeback win in the previous round.

Kickoff for Friday's contest is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) and will stream on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch.

Lionel Messi's next game: Where and when is Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte?

This Leagues Cup fixture is set to take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday, Aug. 11. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT in the US and Canada. That makes it a 1:30 a.m. BST start in the UK and a 10:30 a.m. AEST kickoff in Australia on Saturday morning.

How can I watch Messi's MLS and Leagues Cup games?

Apple TV now has a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer and is the exclusive broadcaster of every MLS game in the 2023 season, plus Leagues Cup fixtures in most parts of the world via its MLS Season Pass service.

That means you'll need an Apple TV Plus or MLS Season Pass subscription to watch this game live.

In the US, MLS Season Pass costs $13 a month or $79 for the season if you're already a subscriber to the Apple TV Plus streaming service. If you don't subscribe to Apple TV Plus, the MLS Season Pass costs $15 a month or $99 for the season.

MLS Season Pass subscriptions are also available in more than 100 other countries, including Canada, Mexico, the UK and Australia. For prices outside the US, check here.

Read more: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: How to Watch Major League Soccer in 2023

You can watch the games on any device that has the Apple TV app, including TVs, phones, tablets and computers. This includes iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and Macs, as well as smart TVs and streaming devices that run the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Google TV platforms.

If you have a game console, there's an Apple TV app for Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PS5. Recent TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio also have Apple TV apps. More details on supported devices can be found on Apple's site.

Though Apple doesn't have Apple TV apps for Android phones and tablets or Windows computers, it does let you stream its shows and MLS games using a web browser by going to tv.apple.com.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte online from anywhere using a VPN

While MLS Season Pass is available in most parts of the world, there are some exceptions. If you find yourself in a country where you're unable to view either service locally, you may need a different way to watch Messi play -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day, and it's a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream live sports events is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Quick tips for streaming Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte using a VPN