Lionel Messi: How to Watch, Stream FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami on MLS Season Pass Today

Fresh from winning the Leagues Cup earlier this month, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are now eyeing up a second piece of silverware as they take on Cincinnati this evening in this US Open Cup semifinal tie.

The knockout tournament remains the oldest still-running annual sports tournament in the United States, having first been contested in 1914, with Orlando City SC last year's champions.

While Miami have been in unstoppable form of late since the Argentine legend's arrival, having notched up seven straight wins on their way to winning the Leagues Cup at the weekend, tonight's match looks set to provide the Messi-powered Herons their toughest test yet.

Cincinnati have been the best team in the MLS this season, currently leading the Supporters' Shield, and will fancy their chances of booking their place in the final against either Houston Dynamo or Real Salt Lake.

Kickoff for Wednesday's match is set for 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) and will stream on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch.

Lionel Messi has netted an impressive 10 goals in his first seven appearances for Inter Miami Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's next game: Where and when is FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF?

This US Open Cup fixture is set to take place at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT in the US and Canada. That makes it a 12 a.m. BST start in the UK and a 9 a.m. AEST kickoff in Australia on Thursday morning.

How can I watch US Open Cup games?

While Apple TV has a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer to be the exclusive broadcaster of every MLS and Leagues Cup games during the 2023 season, that's not the case for US Open Cup fixtures.

This match is instead set to be streamed on CBS Sports Golazo Network, the free 24-hour soccer streaming channel that's available through the CBS Sports App and Pluto TV, as well as on CBSSports.com and Paramount Plus.

Coverage begins with a one-hour prematch show on CBS Sports Golazo Network at 6 p.m. ET.

Spanish language coverage will also be available via Telemundo and Peacock.

Livestream the FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF game in the US

Peacock Watch Spanish Language coverage of the US Open Cup from $2 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to Spanish Language coverage of tonight's game. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself in a country where you're unable to view CBS Sports Golazo Network locally, you may need a different way to watch Messi play -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day, and it's a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream live sports events is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

