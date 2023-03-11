Leicester vs. Chelsea Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

After two wins that may have saved his job as Chelsea manager, under-fire Blues boss Graham Potter will be looking to ease the pressure further with a win away at Leicester on Saturday.

A tight win over Leeds in the English Premier League last weekend, followed by an impressive victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek will have helped Potter get the Chelsea faithful back on side. However, anything less than a win against a confidence-sapped Foxes will likely see those calls for him to be replaced in the Stamford Bridge hotseat to return.

Leicester's worrying defeat to lowly Southampton last weekend extended their winless run to four matches while also placing Brendan Rodgers' side firmly within the relegation battle.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Leicester vs. Chelsea: When and where?



Leicester City host Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, March 11. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. local time in the UK (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT in the US, and at 2 a.m. AEST on Sunday, March 12 in Australia).

How to watch the Leicester vs. Chelsea game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Leicester vs. Chelsea game in the US

This EPL clash is streaming on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

FuboTV is one of the best sports streaming services for soccer fans and, importantly for cord-cutters wanting to watch the EPL, carries USA Network, which airs several games that are not shown on Peacock. It's pricey, though, with prices from $75 per month, so if you don't plan on using FuboTV for its other soccer access -- including Serie A, Ligue 1, Liga MX and others -- you may be better served by Sling Blue, which also carries USA Network from $40 per month.

Livestream the Leicester vs. Chelsea game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Leicester vs. Chelsea game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

Can I livestream the Leicester vs. Chelsea game in the UK?

No broadcaster has the rights to show this game live in the UK, due to the traditional Saturday 3 p.m. kick-off blackout, which prohibits matches being shown in the region at that time in order to protect attendances throughout the English football pyramid.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

