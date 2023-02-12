Leeds vs. Man United Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Leeds and Man United go head-to-head once more in the second game of an EPL double-header, following Wednesday's entertaining 2-2 draw between these two sides at Old Trafford.

United had to battle back from a two-goal deficit in midweek, helping to extend an unbeaten home run that now stretches back to August. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will be nevertheless be aware his side have been far less consistent on the road this term as they prepare to face a team who posed them plenty of problems on Wednesday, despite currently lacking a manager.

Currently 16th in the standings, and having fired American coach Jesse Marsch on Monday, Leeds gave plenty of evidence at Old Trafford to suggest that they have enough quality to escape relegation. Teenage Italian star Wilfried Gnonto caused United's defense problems throughout.

Sunday's match could see Jadon Sancho handed his first start for United since October, following the attacker's sparkling 30 minutes from the bench, which saw him score his side's crucial equalizer.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Leeds United vs. Manchester United: When and where?



Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Leeds host Man United at Elland Road on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. local time in the UK (9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT in the US).

How to watch the Leeds vs. Man United game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Leeds vs. Man United game in the US



Sunday's Leeds vs. Man United game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.



Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch EPL action. It's $35 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1.

Livestream the Leeds vs. Man United game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Leeds vs. Man United game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

Livestream the Leeds vs. Man United game in Canada



If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Leeds vs. Man United game in Australia



Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

