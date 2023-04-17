Leeds United vs. Liverpool Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

An intriguing clash at Elland Road is in store on Monday, as relegation contenders Leeds take on a stuttering Liverpool side in the English Premier League.

Leeds have seen a major improvement in form and results since Javi Gracia replaced Jesse Marsch as coach in February, and looked to be pulling themselves clear of the relegation zone. However, last weekend's damaging 5-1 thrashing at home to Crystal Palace has pulled them back into the mire, with the weekend's other results leaving Leeds just two points clear of 18th-place Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool have concerns of a different type, with a recent run of four games without a win endangering their hopes of European qualification. Currently resting in 8th spot in the EPL table, the Reds' hopes of playing UEFA Champions League football next season have all but evaporated, while the solid form of rivals Brighton and Aston Villa means a spot in the Europa League or even the Europa Conference League is no longer a given.

Last weekend's fightback at Anfield to earn a 2-2 draw against EPL leaders Arsenal at least shows there remains some fight in Jürgen Klopp's side, but Liverpool's vulnerable-looking defense is likely to be targeted by their opponents this evening.

Leeds United vs. Liverpool: When and where?



Leeds host Liverpool at Elland Road on Monday, April 17. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and 5 a.m. AEST in Australia on Tuesday, April 18).

How to watch the Leeds United vs. Liverpool game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Leeds United vs. Liverpool game in the US

This game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $40 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network, making it a useful option for those wanting to watch some EPL action. It's $40 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Leeds United vs. Liverpool game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Now Watch the Premier League in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Leeds United vs. Liverpool game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Leeds United vs. Liverpool game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

