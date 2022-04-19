Learn New Languages From Anywhere With a Lifetime Babbel License for Just $199

Babbel

Whether you're a world traveler or a lifelong learner, picking up a new language can be intellectually stimulating and fun. Sometimes it can be necessary for coursework in school or a specific job opportunity as well. With so many people communicating across borders in our digitally connected world, it can also be an important skill for anyone, no matter your interests. That's where Babbel comes in.

With 14 language courses and more than 10,000 hours of content, Babbel's language learning software aims to be the shortest path to real-life conversations. Babbel was chosen as one of CNET's best language learning apps, particularly if you want a school-type experience. You can during StackSocial's one-day deal (April 19).

Babbel's extensive language software includes Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Swedish, Indonesian, Portuguese and more. The lessons are short and to the point, allowing you to practice in 10- to 15-minute intervals that can fit into any schedule. Real-life topics include travel, family, business, food and more. There are also a variety of skill levels available, ranging from beginner to advanced, so the program can grow with you as you improve.

Using the speech-recognition technology will give you immediate feedback on pronunciation so that you don't just learn to read and write, but to listen and speak, as well. You'll also get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you've learned. The program works across desktop and mobile devices. And though the internet is required most of the time, there is also an offline mode available where you can access courses, lessons and reviews without Wi-Fi, so long as you download them beforehand. Babbel also syncs your progress across your devices so that you can jump in from wherever is most convenient.

Becoming fluent in a new language is a great way to stay engaged in learning, and the transferrable skills you gain can open a lot of doors for leisure, work and beyond. Note that while you can access this program on as many devices as you want, this subscription offer is only available for new users.