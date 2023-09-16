La Liga Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Betis From Anywhere

Barcelona will look to keep up the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid as they host Real Betis on Saturday at their temporary home of Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, while the Camp Nou is revamped.

Having made an underwhelming start to the new campaign with a goaless draw against Getafe, Barca boss Xavi will have been relieved to see his side go on a run of three straight league victories in a row before the international break.

They now come up against a Betis side who currently sit seventh in the table, following their 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano last time out.

Barcelona vs. Real Betis: When and where?

Barcelona host Real Betis at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Saturday, Sept. 16. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m CEST local time, making it a 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m PT start in the US, an 8 p.m. start in the UK and a 5 a.m. AEST kick-off in Australia on Sunday.

How to watch the Barcelona vs. Real Betis game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Barcelona vs. Real Betis game in the US

This fixture is available to stream in the US via ESPN Plus, which has live English- and Spanish-language broadcast rights for La Liga in the US.

Livestream the Barcelona vs. Real Betis game in the UK

La Liga broadcast rights in the UK are with Viaplay, with kick-off for this match set for 8 p.m. BST on Saturday evening.

Viaplay Watch La Liga in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its La Liga coverage, which is priced at £15 a month or £144 a year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the Barcelona vs. Real Betis game in Canada

For Canadian soccer fans, Saturday's big game is available to watch via streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN TSN Plus Watch LA Liga soccer for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

Livestream the Barcelona vs. Real Betis game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing La Liga games live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the La Liga in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

