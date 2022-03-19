Just $64 Scores You a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office for Windows and Courses to Master It

Microsoft

With an ever-changing job market and economic landscape, it is important to remain competitive. One way to do that is to hone your computer skills in the programs that businesses use the most. Microsoft Office Suite remains the standard for most businesses, and now, you can become an expert on the latest version of Microsoft Office Professional on your own schedule. Save 95% off lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access for a single devices, as well as 39 hours of educational content that will help you make the most of your tools, taking you from novice to intermediate and beyond.

Right now, you can score the premium . To get that extra 20% off the already-discounted price, just log in and enter coupon code MS20 at checkout at StackSocial now through March 25.

Microsoft Office remains the professional standard for many businesses and in education, and a basic understanding of how to use the software is crucial for everyday computing needs. With your purchase, the classic Office apps and email will be yours to use anytime, for professional or personal use, without any monthly or annual fees. Just the licenses alone are a $349 value, making this an excellent deal. With the additional course content provided in this bundle, you'll learn the ins and outs to make the most of the tools provided to create professional-level charts, documents, graphs, presentations, reports and more. It's never too late to learn.

Mac user? You can get the Microsoft Office for Home and Business for Mac 2021 bundle with educational content for the same price.