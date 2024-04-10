Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Star in 'Joker 2' Trailer

Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly anticipated Lady Gaga-co-starring sequel to 2019's psychological thriller Joker, just got its first trailer.

Once again directed by Todd Phillips and featuring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, the follow-up film is scheduled to hit theaters later this year on Oct. 4. The more than two-minute-long preview follows Phoenix and Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn, from their seeming first glances at each other to dancing in the rain and becoming close.

Catch the trailer, which includes the song What the World Needs Now Is Love, below.

Much is unknown about the plot of Joker 2, but it could be predominately a jukebox musical, incorporating versions of several well-known songs, based on a report from Variety. The cast includes returning star Zazie Beetz, plus Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.

The original Joker, a standalone story for Batman's arch-nemesis, received 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture and director. It won best original score and best actor for Phoenix.