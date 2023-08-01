Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Fight Details, How to Watch, Everything You Need to Know

Nate Diaz has left the UFC and is set to box social media sensation Jake Paul. Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

After tasting defeat for the first time against Tommy Fury in February, Jake Paul is back to doing what he does best: Boxing aging MMA fighters who are smaller than him.

That's right, for his comeback fight, Paul is taking on Nate Diaz, and it's a big deal. Diaz might not represent Paul's biggest challenge to date, but considering the fame and notoriety of Diaz, this contest could ultimately be Paul's biggest ever. After a fiery press conference in May, the two are set to battle this weekend.

Here's how to watch the event live on pay per view from anywhere in the world.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz date and start times



Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in Dallas, Texas, at the American Airlines Center.

Who is Nate Diaz?

Nate Diaz is arguably one of the biggest stars the Ultimate Fighting Championship has ever produced.

After a solid UFC run -- punctuated by a routine title fight loss against Benson Henderson -- Diaz somehow wrote himself into the history books with a shock win over Conor McGregor as a last minute replacement at UFC 196. It was the very definition of a "star-making performance" and McGregor's first loss in the UFC.

It represented a seismic shift for Diaz and the UFC. Almost overnight Diaz was one of the most bankable fighters in mixed martial arts. A rematch against McGregor followed, as did a blockbuster fight against Jorge Masvidal, another unlikely UFC star. He lost both fights, but his star continued to ascend regardless.

Diaz is a wild man. His fights often spill out into press conferences. Both he and his brother Nick are notorious for taking their fights out of the octagon and into real life. Nick Diaz once fought an opponent again, after their MMA fight, in the hospital where they were both being treated.

Point being, regardless of what happens in his boxing match with Jake Paul, you can expect drama both inside and outside the boxing ring.

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is a social media star, who first made it big on Vine before successfully transitioning to every platform in existence. He's moved into boxing in recent years after initially fighting on the undercard of brother Logan Paul's viral boxing match with UK YouTuber KSI. He showed a talent for boxing and has been fighting ever since.

Paul's biggest win so far was an impressive victory over legendary UFC champion Anderson Silva. Notable because Silva, already known for his incredible kickboxing prowess, had scored some impressive boxing wins, most notably defeating former world champ Julio César Cháves Jr.

Paul, however, lost a decision in his most recent fight, against Tommy Fury, the brother of current heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.

Paul has also successfully moved into boxing promotion, co-promoting a huge fight between Ireland's Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, one of the biggest female boxing contests of all time.

Nate Diaz and Logan Paul look-alike controversy



On Saturday, April 22, Diaz took part in a wild street fight and was caught on camera choking a man, YouTube personality Rodney Petersen, unconscious on the streets of New Orleans. The bizarre part? Peterson's claim to fame is being an incredible doppelgänger for Logan Paul, Jake Paul's brother.

Is this a bizarre publicity stunt for the fight? Possibly, but the New Orleans Police Department released a warrant for Diaz's arrest. The fighter surrendered to police on a battery charge a few days later.

How to watch or stream Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz from anywhere

How to watch Paul vs. Diaz in the US

Saturday's big fight is available to stream in the US via pay per view on ESPN Plus.

DAZN Watch Paul vs. Diaz in the US for $60 Folks in the US can also watch Paul vs. Diaz on DAZN. It's a pay-per-view event, though, and isn't included in your standard DAZN subscription. The cost is $60 on top of a regular subscription that runs $20 on a 12-month contract or $25 month-to-month, so this option is more expensive than ESPN if you aren't already a subscriber. See at DAZN

How to watch Paul vs. Diaz in the UK

DAZN Watch Paul vs. Diaz for £15 in the UK Dazn is also carrying the fight via PPV in numerous countries around the world. The UK is one of the least expensive, at £15 for the fight, but as usual you'll need a subscription (starting at £10 per month in the UK). The fight starts at 2 p.m. BST. See at DAZN

How to watch Paul vs. Diaz in Australia

DAZN Watch Paul vs. Diaz in Australia for AU$35 Stream the Paul vs. Diaz fight down under via DAZN for AU$35, in addition to the regular $14-per-month subscription cost. The start time is scheduled for 11 a.m. AEST on Sunday, Aug. 6. See at DAZN

How to Watch Paul vs. Diaz in Canada, Mexico, Ireland, Japan and more

DAZN is carrying the fight live worldwide via PPV, and has different pricing for different countries. Here's the full list along with supported devices and purchasing instructions.

Canada: CA$60.

Mexico: MXN 199.00.

Ireland: €20.

Japan: Yen 2,890.00.

Other countries: Pricing varies.

Paul vs. Diaz full fight card

In addition to the big main event, there are a number of other fights taking place at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night.