Ireland vs. Scotland: How to Watch 2024 Six Nations Rugby Live From Anywhere
Can the Boys in Green wrap up the title in Dublin?
Ireland host Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, hoping to secure back-to-back Guinness Men's Six Nations titles.
The Irish suffered a last-gasp defeat to England last week at Twickenham -- a result that ended their hopes of securing the Grand Slam.
Scotland, meanwhile, come into this clash off the back of a shock defeat to Italy and will be looking to prove a point as well as poop the party in Dublin.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every match of the 2024 Six Nations, no matter where you are in the world.
Ireland vs. Scotland: When and where?
Ireland host Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, March 16. Kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. GMT local time in Ireland and the UK, which makes it a 12:45 p.m. ET or 9:45 a.m. PT kickoff in the US and Canada, and a 3:45 a.m. AEDT start on Sunday, March 17, in Australia.
How to watch Ireland vs. Scotland online from anywhere using a VPN
If you can't view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match; this is where a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic. It's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream Ireland vs. Scotland in the US
Select Six Nations matches this season are being broadcast in the US on CNBC. The best option for watching the tournament is via the streaming service Peacock, which is showing every match live. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch games live.
NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of the 2024 Six Nations. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year.
Watch Ireland vs. Scotland for free in the UK
Rugby fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the 2024 Six Nations will be shown live on free-to-air networks BBC and ITV. This match is being shown on ITV1, which also means viewers in the UK will be able to stream for free on ITVX.
ITV's streaming online streaming service is free to viewers in the UK, with dedicated apps available for Apple and Android devices, as well as most smart TVs.
Watch Six Nations rugby for free in Ireland
Live coverage is split between free-to-air terrestrial broadcasters RTÉ and Virgin Media in Ireland. This match is being shown on Virgin Media One, which means you'll be able to stream the game for free on its streaming platform Virgin Media Player.
You can live stream 2024 Six Nations games for free using Virgin Media Player or via the network's TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers and more.
Stream Ireland vs. Scotland in Australia
Rugby fans Down Under can watch Six Nations matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show games live in Australia this season.
Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 a month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial.
A subscription will also give you access to UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League soccer action, as well as international rugby and Formula E.
Stream Ireland vs. Scotland in Canada
If you want to stream Six Nations games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.
A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It will also give you access to Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer and WTA tennis.
As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.
Stream Ireland vs. Scotland in New Zealand
Pay TV broadcaster Sky Sport has broadcast rights to show every 2024 Six Nations game live in New Zealand.
Pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sport will be showing every 2024 Six Nations game in New Zealand. That also means you can also watch every game online using the network's Sky Go streaming service.
Quick tips for streaming the 2024 Six Nations using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming Six Nations Rugby action live may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.