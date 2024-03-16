Ireland vs. Scotland: How to Watch 2024 Six Nations Rugby Live From Anywhere

Ireland host Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, hoping to secure back-to-back Guinness Men's Six Nations titles.

The Irish suffered a last-gasp defeat to England last week at Twickenham -- a result that ended their hopes of securing the Grand Slam.

Scotland, meanwhile, come into this clash off the back of a shock defeat to Italy and will be looking to prove a point as well as poop the party in Dublin.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every match of the 2024 Six Nations, no matter where you are in the world.

James Lowe has scored four tries so far in Ireland's 2024 Six Nations campaign. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Ireland vs. Scotland: When and where?

Ireland host Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, March 16. Kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. GMT local time in Ireland and the UK, which makes it a 12:45 p.m. ET or 9:45 a.m. PT kickoff in the US and Canada, and a 3:45 a.m. AEDT start on Sunday, March 17, in Australia.

How to watch Ireland vs. Scotland online from anywhere using a VPN

Livestream Ireland vs. Scotland in the US

Select Six Nations matches this season are being broadcast in the US on CNBC. The best option for watching the tournament is via the streaming service Peacock, which is showing every match live. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch games live.

Peacock Watch the 2024 Six Nations in the US from $2 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of the 2024 Six Nations. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year.

Watch Ireland vs. Scotland for free in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the 2024 Six Nations will be shown live on free-to-air networks BBC and ITV. This match is being shown on ITV1, which also means viewers in the UK will be able to stream for free on ITVX.

Watch Six Nations rugby for free in Ireland



Live coverage is split between free-to-air terrestrial broadcasters RTÉ and Virgin Media in Ireland. This match is being shown on Virgin Media One, which means you'll be able to stream the game for free on its streaming platform Virgin Media Player.

Stream Ireland vs. Scotland in Australia

Rugby fans Down Under can watch Six Nations matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show games live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Six Nations in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 a month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League soccer action, as well as international rugby and Formula E.

Stream Ireland vs. Scotland in Canada

If you want to stream Six Nations games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.

DAZN Watch the Six Nations in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It will also give you access to Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.

Stream Ireland vs. Scotland in New Zealand

Pay TV broadcaster Sky Sport has broadcast rights to show every 2024 Six Nations game live in New Zealand.

Sky Sport Broadcasting every 2024 Six Nations games live in New Zealand Pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sport will be showing every 2024 Six Nations game in New Zealand. That also means you can also watch every game online using the network's Sky Go streaming service.

Quick tips for streaming the 2024 Six Nations using a VPN

