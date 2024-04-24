iOS 17.5 Beta 3: Your iPhone Could Get These New Features Soon

Apple released the third iOS 17.5 beta to public beta testers on Wednesday, a day after the company released the beta to developers, and almost two months after the release of iOS 17.4. The latest beta brings a handful of new features to the iPhones of some developers and beta testers, like more ways for people in the European Union to download apps.

We recommend downloading a beta only on something other than your primary device. Because this isn't the final version of iOS 17.5, these features might be buggy and battery life may be short, and it's best to keep those troubles on a secondary device.

If you're a developer or public beta tester, here are some of the new features you might find in iOS 17.5 beta 1. Note that the beta is not the final version of iOS 17.5, so there could be more features landing on your iPhone when iOS 17.5 is released. There's no word on when Apple will release iOS 17.5 to the public yet.

More ways for people in the EU to download apps

With iOS 17.5 beta 2, Apple now allows people in the EU to download apps from a developer's website. Apple posted an online guide that could help developers distribute their apps over the web.

"In eligible regions, you can distribute approved, non-marketplace apps from your website," Apple writes. "To distribute your app, fill out a webform that outlines the qualifications, and if approved, Apple enables you to download a framework that facilitates the secure installation of your app from your website."

This guide also says developers need to use iOS 17.5 beta 2 or later to enable web distribution of their apps.

Developers also have to opt into new App Store business terms for the EU and pay a 0.50 euro Core Technology Fee for every first-time app installation over 1 million in the past 12 months. But Apple gives developers the first 1 million first-time app installations for free.

"Membership in the Apple Developer Program includes one million first annual installs per year for free for apps distributed from the App Store, Web Distribution, and/or alternative marketplaces," Apple writes.

Apple announced this capability on March 12, alongside other EU-specific developer features, like the ability to choose the design of in-app promotions.

This is the latest EU-specific feature to come to the iPhone. When Apple released iOS 17.4 in March, a big part of that update was allowing people in the EU to download alternate app stores in order to comply with the region's Digital Markets Act.

Detect and disable unknown trackers

Your iPhone might soon be able to help you detect and disable unknown trackers. Sarah Tew/CNET

According to 9to5Mac, code found in iOS 17.5 hints at the introduction of a new anti-stalking feature on your iPhone. The feature would reportedly detect unwanted trackers, like AirTags and other third-party tracking devices, and then help you disable them.

"This item isn't certified on the Apple Find My network," the code reads, according to 9to5Mac. "You can disable this item and stop it from sharing its location with the owner. To do this, follow the instructions provided on a website by the manufacturer of this item."

Looking through Settings and Find My on iOS 17.5 beta 3, there doesn't appear to be any new option to enable this feature.

New puzzle game Quartiles for Apple News Plus subscribers

Apple's iOS 17.5 beta 1 also introduces a new puzzle game to the News app for Apple News Plus subscribers, called Quartiles. At the start of each puzzle, you are given a grid of 20 tiles that have parts of words on them, like "te" and "tra". You then have to combine these tiles to form different words. Words can be between one and four tiles long, but each grid can be made into five four-tile words -- you get the most points by combining the tiles this way.

If you subscribe to Apple News, which costs $13 (£13, AU$20) a month, you can find Quartiles by going to News > Following > Puzzles and swiping the carousel at the top of the screen. You can also scroll down the Puzzles page to find Quartiles below the Crossword Minis.

Puzzle leaderboards for Apple News Plus subscribers

In addition to Quartiles, a new feature in iOS 17.5 beta 3 lets Apple News Plus subscribers easily compare their daily puzzle scores with other people's. To turn on this feature, go to Settings > News and under News+ Puzzles tap the toggle next to Game Center.

You will be able to compete with your friends and families on your News Plus puzzles. Screenshot CNET/Apple

"Send your results to Game Center to see how you rank among friends and other solvers on today's puzzles," Apple writes under this setting.

It's important to note that anyone can enable this setting, but if you don't have an Apple News Plus subscription, you can't play the daily puzzles and therefore can't post anything to these leaderboards.

Podcast widget changes color



The Podcast widget can change color to match what you're listening to. Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

With iOS 17.5 beta 1, your Podcast widget will change color depending on the artwork of whatever podcast you're listening to at the moment. So if the podcast you're listening to has red artwork, the widget will turn red.

This aesthetic feature was in some early iOS 17.4 betas, but Apple removed it from that update's public release. In iOS 17.4, Apple also brought transcripts to podcasts, which makes the audio media more accessible for more people.

Books app counter tool

It appears iOS 17.5 beta 1 also wants to help people achieve their reading goals. With the update, the Books app gets a counter in the top right corner of the app's homepage. If you tap this counter, the app takes you to your Reading Goals menu. This menu shows you how much time you've spent reading today. There's also a button here that reads Explore the Book Store which opens the Book Store.

At first, Books sets your daily reading goal for five minutes a day, but you can change this goal to anywhere between 1 minute or the absurd 1,440 minutes (24 hours) a day -- I like to read, but that feels a little aggressive.

Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Those are a few of the new features some developers and beta testers will see in the first iOS 17.5 beta. That doesn't mean these are the only features coming to the next iOS update, or that these changes will stick when iOS 17.5 is released to the public. As of now, there's no word on when Apple will release iOS 17.5.

For more on iOS 17, here's what was included in iOS 17.4 and here's our iOS 17 cheat sheet. You can also check out what to know about Apple's upcoming surprise event in May.