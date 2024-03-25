iOS 17.4.1: You Should Really Update Your iPhone Right Now

Apple released iOS 17.4.1 Thursday, more than two weeks after the company released iOS 17.4. While iOS 17.4 brought new features to your iPhone, like new Stolen Device Protection options and transcripts in Podcasts, iOS 17.4.1 patches two zero-day vulnerabilities on your iPhone.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Update Now and follow the onscreen prompts.

"This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users," Apple wrote in the update's description.

Apple wrote in the update's CVE entry -- which stands for common vulnerabilities and exposures -- that iOS 17.4.1 addresses two issues that could lead to arbitrary code execution. According to the IT services company Okta, arbitrary code execution could allow a third party to steal your data or hack your device for other nefarious purposes. Apple didn't say these issues were actively exploited, but these issues could be exploited without this update.

According to Apple, both issues were uncovered by Google's Project Zero, a team of security analysts who research and report zero-day vulnerabilities in hardware and software.

