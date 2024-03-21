X

iOS 17.4.1: Why You Should Download the Update Right Now

Apple recommends everyone download the latest update.

Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software Credentials
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
iOS 17 logo with blue background
Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Apple released iOS 17.4.1 Thursday, more than two weeks after the company released iOS 17.4. While iOS 17.4 brought new features to your iPhone, like new Stolen Device Protection options and transcripts in Podcasts, iOS 17.4.1 includes a handful of security and bug fixes for your iPhone.

CNET Tech Tips logo

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Update Now and follow the onscreen prompts. 

"This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users," Apple wrote in the update's description. 

iOS 17.4.1 update information which reads this update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.
Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Apple has not stated what issues the update addresses. Usually Apple posts an update's release notes and CVE entries -- also known as common vulnerabilities and exposures -- online shortly after releasing an update. Apple hasn't posted this information yet, but Apple has told CNET in the past that it might take time to post this information online.

CNET will update this story as more information becomes available.

For more on iOS 17, here are all the iPhone features included with iOS 17.4 and iOS 17.3. You can also check out our iOS 17 cheat sheet.

Watch this: Apple Has Big Ideas for a Smart Ring

Services and Software Guides

VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software
Services and Software Coupons