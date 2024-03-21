iOS 17.4.1: Why You Should Download the Update Right Now

Apple released iOS 17.4.1 Thursday, more than two weeks after the company released iOS 17.4. While iOS 17.4 brought new features to your iPhone, like new Stolen Device Protection options and transcripts in Podcasts, iOS 17.4.1 includes a handful of security and bug fixes for your iPhone.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Update Now and follow the onscreen prompts.

"This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users," Apple wrote in the update's description.

Apple has not stated what issues the update addresses. Usually Apple posts an update's release notes and CVE entries -- also known as common vulnerabilities and exposures -- online shortly after releasing an update. Apple hasn't posted this information yet, but Apple has told CNET in the past that it might take time to post this information online.

