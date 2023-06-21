iOS 16.5.1: What's in the Update and Why You Should Download It Now

Apple released iOS 16.5.1 on Wednesday, more than two weeks after the company announced iOS 17 at WWDC. The latest iOS update brings a few bug fixes and security patches to your iPhone for issues that may have been actively exploited.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Download & Install and then follow any on-screen instructions.

The update addresses a vulnerability that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. The core of the iOS code is called the kernel, so this vulnerability could give a third party unrestricted access to the inner workings of your phone.

The update also addresses a vulnerability in WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS. The vulnerability may lead to arbitrary code execution, which can allow a third party to steal your data or hack your device for other nefarious purposes, according to the IT services company Okta.

Apple is expected to release at least one more iOS 16 update between now and the release of iOS 17 in the fall, including iOS 16.6, which is in beta.

