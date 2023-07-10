X
iOS 16.5.1 (a): Why You Should Download the Update Now

The update patches an issue that may have been actively exploited.

apple-iphone-14-xx-8083-3
James Martin/CNET

Apple on Monday released iOS 16.5.1 (a), a Rapid Security Response update to its iPhone software. The tech giant said the update patches a security issue that may have been actively exploited.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Download and Install and follow the onscreen prompts. 

Apple said the Rapid Security Response update patches a vulnerability in WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS. The vulnerability may lead to arbitrary code execution, which can allow a third party to steal your data or hack your device for other nefarious purposes, according to the IT services company Okta.

Apple is also expected to release the first public beta version of iOS 17 this month. The company made the developer beta available after the company announced the software at WWDC 2023

For more iOS news, check out what iOS 17 features I'm excited about, which iPhones iOS 17 will work on and what might be coming to your iPhone with iOS 16.6.

