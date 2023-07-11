X
iOS 16.5.1 (a): Why Apple Removed Access to the Update

Some users reported issues accessing some websites, according to Apple.

Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
apple-iphone-14-xx-8083-3
James Martin/CNET

On Monday, Apple released iOS 16.5.1 (a), a Rapid Security Response update to its iPhone software, but then the tech giant removed access to the RSR. Apple said Tuesday that the RSR, which was meant to address a WebKit vulnerability, might have caused some websites to display incorrectly.

CNET Tech Tips logo

If you downloaded iOS 16.5.1 (a) and are having issues loading websites, you can downgrade from the update by going to Settings > General > About > iOS Version and following the onscreen prompts. 

Apple also said iOS 16.5.1 (b) will be available soon to address these issues.

Apple is also expected to release the first public beta version of iOS 17 this month. The company made the developer beta available after announcing the software at WWDC 2023

For more iOS news, check out what iOS 17 features I'm excited about, which iPhones iOS 17 will work on and what might be coming to your iPhone with iOS 16.6.

