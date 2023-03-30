iOS 16.4: Your iPhone Just Got These New Emoji

Apple's iOS 16.4 is out, and it brings new features and bug fixes to your iPhone, including 31 new emoji. You can download the update for your iPhone now.

The new emoji include a shaking-head smiley, animals like a donkey, moose and a goose, and additional heart colors, including plain pink and light blue. The plain pink heart has been a long-sought emoji, according to Emojipedia, which named it one of the site's top emoji requests in 2015. Last year's significant emoji drop in iOS 15.4 included a melting face, a biting lip and a pregnant man, with 37 new designs in total.

Emojipedia said the new emoji came from Unicode's September 2022 recommendation list, Emoji 15.0.

You can start using all the latest emoji and other new features, like voice isolation in phone calls, by downloading iOS 16.4 now.

Here's the complete list of new emoji in iOS 16.4