iOS 16.4's New Emoji List Includes One We've All Been Wanting for Years

A total of 31 new emoji designs arrived on iOS with the release of the first iOS 16.4 developer beta on Thursday, according to Emojipedia.

The new emoji include a new smiley, a shaking head, new animals like a moose and a goose, and new heart colors, including plain pink and light blue. The plain pink heart has been a long-sought emoji, according to Emojipedia, which named it one of the site's top emoji requests in 2015. Last year's big emoji drop in iOS 15.4 included a melting face, a biting lip and a pregnant man, with 37 new designs total.

Emojipedia

Emojipedia said the new emoji all come from Unicode's September 2022 recommendation list, Emoji 15.0.

There isn't any word yet on when the new emoji will be available across iOS devices, and the designs of the new emoji might change between now and their final release on iOS.

Apple released a handful of bug fixes and patches with the release of iOS 16.3.1 on Monday, a few weeks after the release of new features in iOS 16.3.

For more, check out how to decipher each emoji and take a look at the emoji you may have missed with the release of iOS 15.4.

Here's the full list of new emoji in iOS 16.4 beta